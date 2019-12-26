Private children’s home sealed

A private home for children that was functioning without basic amenities at Punjai Puliyampatti was sealed by officials and 18 children in the home were shifted to a government home for children here on Tuesday night.

Based on information, a team comprising District Child Protection Officer S. Kavitha, District Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Ashokan, Tahsildar, health inspector, and police personnel, inspected the home functioning at Anna Nagar and found it to be lacking amenities. Inquiries revealed that sub-standard food is being served to the children and they were asked to sleep in the open. Also, rooms and toilets were insufficient.

The team found a prayer hall functioning at the first floor of the home. Officials said that as per norms, other activities should not be carried out on the home premises. All the 18 children were temporarily accommodated at the government home at Kollukattumedu.