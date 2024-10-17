GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Private candidates asked to collect mark sheets before deadline

Published - October 17, 2024 07:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates who took the exams as private candidates in March 2021 and June-July 2022 for the 8th, 10th, and 12th standards are requested to visit the Assistant Director of Government Exams to collect their mark sheets.

Private candidates must collect their mark sheets within two years from the date of result publication, as unclaimed mark sheets will be destroyed. Candidates are advised to visit the office of the Assistant Director of Government Exams within 90 days from 16 October.

To collect their mark sheets, candidates need to bring a self-addressed envelope with a ₹45 stamp, a requisition letter signed by the candidate, and a photocopy of their exam hall ticket. Failure to collect the mark sheets within the specified time will result in their destruction, in accordance with regulations.

