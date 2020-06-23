Private bus seized for carrying migrant workers

Coimbatore District Police seized at Karumathampatti check post on Tuesday a private bus that carried 30 persons, including 25 migrant workers, from Rajasthan as they did not possess e-passes.
The police said that the air-conditioned sleeper bus with five drivers and 25 workers was stopped at around 6.30 a.m. at the Karumathampatti checkpost in the district border. Upon checking the persons inside the bus, the police found that none of them possessed valid e-passes to enter Coimbatore district.
Following this, police seized the bus and asked the migrant workers and drivers to deboard the bus. Officials from the Health Department and Revenue Department visited the checkpost and collected the swab samples of all the 30 persons, police said. Karumathampatti police registered a case against Suga Ram, 26, one of the five drivers who was driving the bus, under section 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.
Police sources said that the bus was initially set to go to Erode, where the workers were employed at a moulding company, but reached Coimbatore district inadvertently. The company officials agreed to quarantine the migrant workers on its premises and sent a vehicle to the Karumathampatti checkpost to transport the 30 persons to Erode. Further action would be initiated based on the COVID-19 test results, according to the sources.
