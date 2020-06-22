Private bus operations reduced across Coimbatore district

Coimbatore

22 June 2020 23:05 IST

Following the seizure of a private bus for overcrowding at Karumathampatti check-post on Saturday, the private bus operators reduced services across the district on Monday.

According to Coimbatore District Bus Owners Association (South) president V. Duraikannan, less than 30 town and mofussil private buses were operated across the district on Monday, as opposed to over 150 buses that started operating from June 10. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore Division, operates around 250 buses for the public in the district in a day.

During an inspection at Karumathampatti checkpost on Saturday, Mr. Rajamani ordered the seizure of a private bus plying between Tiruppur to Coimbatore for ferrying passengers in excess and asked the police to register cases against the driver and conductor. Crackdown on private buses that violate the directions of State government to curb the spread of COVID-19 will intensify in the district, he said.

Admitting that many private bus operators did not enforce the personal distancing norms, Mr. Duraikannan alleged that private buses were unable to compete with the TNSTC buses.

An official from TNSTC Coimbatore Division said that 30 additional buses were operated in town and mofussil routes in Coimbatore district as “peak hour service” to ensure that fewer passengers are ferried per bus. However, he claimed that the number of passengers travelling in TNSTC buses has declined since June 1..

A total of 12 Motor Vehicle Inspectors in Coimbatore Corporation limits are inspecting TNSTC and private buses for overcrowding, said a Transport Department official.