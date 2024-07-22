Private bus gutted on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore; 30 passengers escape

A Coimbatore-bound omni bus from Tiruvannamalai caught fire and gutted completely near the airport junction on the busy Avinashi Road in the city early on Monday. The bus had 30 passengers and crew, who managed to come out before the flames engulfed the vehicle.

The police said the accident took place at 5.50 a.m. on Monday when the bus reached near airport junction, opposite a private eye hospital.

A #Coimbatore-bound private bus from #Thiruvannamalai with 30 passngers caught fire near airport junction early on Monday. All the passengers and the crew escaped without injuries while the bus was gutted completely. @THChennaipic.twitter.com/AK0GanHySq — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) July 22, 2024

The crew alerted the passengers about smoke that was emanating from the engine and all the 30 passengers, including four women, managed to get out of the bus with the luggage before the fire spread.

After being alerted by the public, a team from the Peelamedu fire station rushed to the spot. Additional firemen and a fire tender were called from the Ganapathy fire station. Though the fire brigades extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes, the bus was gutted completely.

Traffic towards Coimbatore city on the arterial road from Chinniyampalayam to airport junction came to a halt for about 30 minutes due to the accident. After putting out the fire, the bus was moved to the side of the road to restore the traffic flow.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.