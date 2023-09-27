Private bus driver gets imprisonment for causing fatal accident in Coimbatore

September 27, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - COIMBATORE

The seventh judicial magistrate court in Coimbatore on Monday sentenced a private bus driver to undergo one year of imprisonment for causing the death of a two-wheeler rider in an accident near Coimbatore in 2017. Magistrate S. Dhanalakshmi awarded the punishment to Xavier Jeevarajan.

The police said SHanmugam, a two-wheeler rider, died when the bus driven by Jeevarajan ran over him on Pollachi Road at Kurichi on September 24, 2017.

The traffic investigation wing registered a case against Jeevarajan under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and filed a chargesheet against him. The court, after completion of the trial, awarded one year of imprisonment and a fine of ₹6,000 on Jeevarajan on Monday.