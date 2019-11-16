Prisoners being trained in sericulture techniques

Salem Central Prison inmates are being trained in sericulture techniques to produce silk from silkworms to help them weave a new life once they are released from prison.

A sericulture centre has been set up at the Salem Central Prison where eight prisoners have now been trained in cultivation of silkworms and collection of silk threads from them. The prisoners have been trained by the Directorate of Sericulture here on the techniques and they would take care of feed of the worms and collection of silk fibre.

Inspected

On Friday, P. Sri Venkata Priya, Director of Sericulture here, and Jail Superintendent Thangatamilselvan inspected the functioning of the centre.

Mr. Thangatamilselvan said, “currently eight prisoners are working at the centre. They have been trained by the directorate regarding the techniques and processes. A one-acre farm for silkworm feed has also been set up on the prison premises and the inmates would take care of it as well.” Mr. Thangatamilsevan said that the prisoners are facing sentence for a longer term and they have been selected based on good contact.

He added that the centre has been functioning here since the end of October. Mr. Thangatamilselvan said that once released from prison, this could help them earn a living. “Several schemes are available under the sericulture department through which they could be assisted. We also provide assistance through discharged prisoners’ aid society to help them return to normal life,” he added.

He added that besides this, prisoners are also engaged in making hospital furniture, manufacturing stationery and preparing bakery items like cookies and bread.