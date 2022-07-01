Prisoner dies in Salem

A 68-year-old prisoner who was arrested for attempting to murder his wife and son died on Friday.

According to the police, S. Sekar of R.D. Pal street in Arisipalayam was arrested on July 23, 2020 for attempting to murder his wife and son during a family dispute.

The Pallapatti police arrested and remanded him in prison. On Friday evening, he suffered cardiac arrest and died on the way to the Salem Government Hospital. The Hasthampatti police are investigating.