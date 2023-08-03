Prisoner stages hunger strike in Salem prison

August 03, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Salem

A 41-year-old prisoner, who began a hunger strike at the Salem Central Prison on Wednesday evening continued the protest on Thursday. He has urged the authorities to shift him to another prison in the State.

Manga Prabhu alias Prabhu (41), a resident of Manmangalam in Karur district, was sentenced to life in a murder case, and six months ago he was shifted from Coimbatore prison to Salem jail.

Two days ago, authorities found fruits soaked in a water bottle hidden in the prison. As it was found near the cell where Prabhu was lodged, he was shifted to a separate room.

On Wednesday, police took him to the Salem court regarding a case registered by the Veeranam police. At that time, Prabhu staged a dharna on the court premises alleging that prison officials assaulted him and claimed that there was danger to his life. Two other prisoners also raised slogans in support of him. Later, the police tpacified them.

After being brought back to the prison, Prabhu began a hunger strike and continued the fast. He urged officials o shift him to another prison or to an ordinary cell. The prison authorities are continuing the talks when reports last came in.

