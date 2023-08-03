HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prisoner stages hunger strike in Salem prison

August 03, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 41-year-old prisoner, who began a hunger strike at the Salem Central Prison on Wednesday evening continued the protest on Thursday. He has urged the authorities to shift him to another prison in the State.

Manga Prabhu alias Prabhu (41), a resident of Manmangalam in Karur district, was sentenced to life in a murder case, and six months ago he was shifted from Coimbatore prison to Salem jail.

Two days ago, authorities found fruits soaked in a water bottle hidden in the prison. As it was found near the cell where Prabhu was lodged, he was shifted to a separate room.

On Wednesday, police took him to the Salem court regarding a case registered by the Veeranam police. At that time, Prabhu staged a dharna on the court premises alleging that prison officials assaulted him and claimed that there was danger to his life. Two other prisoners also raised slogans in support of him. Later, the police tpacified them.

After being brought back to the prison, Prabhu began a hunger strike and continued the fast. He urged officials o shift him to another prison or to an ordinary cell. The prison authorities are continuing the talks when reports last came in.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.