Prisoner dies on way to hospital in Coimbatore

A convict serving life imprisonment in the Coimbatore Central Prison died on the way to hospital on Friday.

Police sources identified the deceased as P. Murugasamy (43) from Udumalpet in Tiruppur district.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case in 2019.

On Friday, he experienced difficulty in breathing and used an asthma inhaler, following which he became unconscious. He was escorted by the police personnel to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where was declared as brought dead, according to the sources.