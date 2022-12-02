Prisoner dies in Salem

December 02, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 61-year-old prisoner at Salem Central Prison died on Friday.

According to the police, A. Devarajan of P. Mannarpalayam was arrested in 2002 for murdering a person using a country-made gun. In 2006, a Salem court awarded life imprisonment for Devarajan and he was lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison. In February 2021, Devarajan was shifted to Salem Central Prison.

On Friday afternoon, he struggled to breathe and was taken to the hospital in the prison and later referred to the Salem Government Hospital. But before reaching the hospital, he died. The Hasthampatti police registered a case and are investigating. Police sources said he suffered from diabetes and various age-related ailments.

