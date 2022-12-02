  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Germany finally performed with elan, but it was too late

Prisoner dies in Salem

December 02, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 61-year-old prisoner at Salem Central Prison died on Friday.

According to the police, A. Devarajan of P. Mannarpalayam was arrested in 2002 for murdering a person using a country-made gun. In 2006, a Salem court awarded life imprisonment for Devarajan and he was lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison. In February 2021, Devarajan was shifted to Salem Central Prison.

On Friday afternoon, he struggled to breathe and was taken to the hospital in the prison and later referred to the Salem Government Hospital. But before reaching the hospital, he died. The Hasthampatti police registered a case and are investigating. Police sources said he suffered from diabetes and various age-related ailments.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.