Prisoner dies in hospital in Salem

Staff Reporter
September 05, 2022 19:03 IST

A 51-year-old prisoner, who was arrested on charges of theft cases and lodged at the Salem Central Prison in 2009, died at the government hospital after falling sick on Monday.

Since none of the family members of the prisoner C. Thangaraj visited him, he became mentally challenged and was admitted to Kilpauk Government Hospital in 2013. He was undergoing treatment for the past nine years. . Two months ago, he was discharged from the hospital and lodged at the prison.

On Saturday, he fell sick and was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital. On Monday morning, he died at the hospital. The Hasthampatti police have registered a case.

