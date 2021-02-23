Coimbatore

Prisoner dies by suicide in Salem central prison

An inmate of Salem Central prison died by suicide in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar (36) from Namakkal. In June 2020, he was arrested by Ammapet All Women Police Station under the POCSO Act on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. He was then remanded and lodged in the prison.

Police said Ashok Kumar was found dead in his cell and the prison authorities sent the body to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2021 10:19:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/prisoner-dies-by-suicide-in-salem-central-prison/article33916741.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY