ADVERTISEMENT

Prison warder placed under suspension in Salem

July 27, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A prison warder attached to the Salem Central Prison was placed under suspension on Wednesday evening.

M. Manivelan (28), a resident of Annal Nagar near Morappur in Dharmapuri district, was a warder at the prison. He went to his native on July 22 on leave. On the same day, he and his friend Sethupathi (27) were consuming liquor under a flyover at Morappur, when Singaram (40) of Chennampatti came to the spot. A quarrel erupted between Manivelan and Singaram.

During the quarrel, Manivelan and Sethupathi allegedly attacked Singaram, and he was admitted to Morappur Government Hospital. The Morappur police registered a case on July 24 and arrested Sethupathi while Manivelan absconded. The Morappur police sent information regarding the case to the Salem prison authorities. Following this, Prison Superintendent (in-charge), Vinoth, issued the suspension order to Manivelan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US