Prison warder placed under suspension in Salem

July 27, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Salem

A prison warder attached to the Salem Central Prison was placed under suspension on Wednesday evening.

M. Manivelan (28), a resident of Annal Nagar near Morappur in Dharmapuri district, was a warder at the prison. He went to his native on July 22 on leave. On the same day, he and his friend Sethupathi (27) were consuming liquor under a flyover at Morappur, when Singaram (40) of Chennampatti came to the spot. A quarrel erupted between Manivelan and Singaram.

During the quarrel, Manivelan and Sethupathi allegedly attacked Singaram, and he was admitted to Morappur Government Hospital. The Morappur police registered a case on July 24 and arrested Sethupathi while Manivelan absconded. The Morappur police sent information regarding the case to the Salem prison authorities. Following this, Prison Superintendent (in-charge), Vinoth, issued the suspension order to Manivelan.