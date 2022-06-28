Prison warder placed under suspension in Salem

A prison warder at the Salem Central Prison has been placed under suspension after an inmate who went on parole did not return.

The warder has been identified as Ramakrishnan.

According to sources, the life convict Hari alias Hariharan (44) of Tondiarpet in Chennai, who was granted parole for three day last week, informed the prison officials on Saturday that he was on the way to the prison. But he did not return to the prison.

The prison authorities verified the CCTV footage and found that on Saturday evening the warder was seen picking up the prisoner on his motorcycle at the jail entrance. The warder claimed that Hariharan asked him to drop at Hasthampatti and from there he escaped.

Speaking to The Hindu, Salem Central Prison Superintendent C. Krishnakumar said the jail warder Ramakrishnan was placed under suspension and are on look out for the prisoner.