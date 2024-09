A Grade I warder of the district prison in Gobichettipalayam was placed under suspension after he was caught possessing 30 numbers of sleeping pills on Thursday. Prison sources said that during an inspection, warder Swaminathan was found in possession of the drugs. The issue was taken up with higher officials at the Prison Department who placed him under suspension.

