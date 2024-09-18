ADVERTISEMENT

Prison warder placed under suspension in Gobichettipalayam

Published - September 18, 2024 09:09 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The chief head warder of a district prison in Gobichettipalayam was placed under suspension after a video call made by an inmate went viral on social media recently.

V. Gowrishankar (25) of Rathinapuri in Coimbatore district, an inmate in the prison, made a video call to K. Gowtham (30) of Saravanampatti in Coimbatore on July 23, 2024. Gowtham, who was also in the same prison a year ago, claimed that he had bribed prison staff to obtain many services. The video was leaked on social media after which a team from the vigilance wing of the Prison Department held inquiries.

Also, recently, Saravanakumar, 35, of Coimbatore district, another inmate, attempted to take his life and was admitted to the Government Hospital in Gobichettipalayam and later moved to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. Based on a report, chief head warder Rajaram was placed under suspension here on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US