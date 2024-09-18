GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prison warder placed under suspension in Gobichettipalayam

Published - September 18, 2024 09:09 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The chief head warder of a district prison in Gobichettipalayam was placed under suspension after a video call made by an inmate went viral on social media recently.

V. Gowrishankar (25) of Rathinapuri in Coimbatore district, an inmate in the prison, made a video call to K. Gowtham (30) of Saravanampatti in Coimbatore on July 23, 2024. Gowtham, who was also in the same prison a year ago, claimed that he had bribed prison staff to obtain many services. The video was leaked on social media after which a team from the vigilance wing of the Prison Department held inquiries.

Also, recently, Saravanakumar, 35, of Coimbatore district, another inmate, attempted to take his life and was admitted to the Government Hospital in Gobichettipalayam and later moved to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. Based on a report, chief head warder Rajaram was placed under suspension here on Wednesday.

