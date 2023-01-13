Prison warder dismissed from service in Salem

January 13, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Salem

The chief head warder of Salem Central Prison, who allegedly helped a prisoner escape from the premises by preventing his arrest by the police in another case was dismissed from service on Thursday.

In June 2022, a local rowdy named Vasanth (30) of Kancheepuram, who was arrested in a murder case, got bail in the case and was expected to be released from the Salem Central Prison.

The Kancheepuram district police waited in front of the Salem Prison to arrest him in another case. But for hours, Vasanth did not come out of the prison.

While the police inquired, they found that the accused, allegedly with the help of prison warders Rameshkumar (45) and Bhupathi, escaped through the back door of the prison.

Kancheepuram police raised this issue with Prison Superintendent T. Tamil Selvan following which Rameshkumar and Bhupathi were suspended.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the allegations was conducted by Additional Superintendent of Prisons Sathishkumar and the report was recently submitted. Based on the report, Mr. Selvan dismissed chief head warder Rameshkumar from service on Thursday.