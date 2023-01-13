ADVERTISEMENT

Prison warder dismissed from service in Salem

January 13, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The chief head warder of Salem Central Prison, who allegedly helped a prisoner escape from the premises by preventing his arrest by the police in another case was dismissed from service on Thursday.

In June 2022, a local rowdy named Vasanth (30) of Kancheepuram, who was arrested in a murder case, got bail in the case and was expected to be released from the Salem Central Prison.

The Kancheepuram district police waited in front of the Salem Prison to arrest him in another case. But for hours, Vasanth did not come out of the prison.

While the police inquired, they found that the accused, allegedly with the help of prison warders Rameshkumar (45) and Bhupathi, escaped through the back door of the prison.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kancheepuram police raised this issue with Prison Superintendent T. Tamil Selvan following which Rameshkumar and Bhupathi were suspended.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the allegations was conducted by Additional Superintendent of Prisons Sathishkumar and the report was recently submitted. Based on the report, Mr. Selvan dismissed chief head warder Rameshkumar from service on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US