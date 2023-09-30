ADVERTISEMENT

Prison staff placed under suspension in Erode

September 30, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A prison staff at the Gobichettipalayam sub-jail was placed under suspension on Saturday for providing mobile phones to prisoners.

Over 80 prisoners were lodged in the prison. Meanwhile, acting on a tip-off, on Thursday, prison officials raided and seized mobile phones, sim cards, and batteries from K. Gautham (29), a resident of Kamarajapuram in Coimbatore, who was arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case, and Ganapathi Singh (45), a resident of Erode District, who was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Following the incident, the prison authorities inquired and found second grade constable Saravanakumar, a resident of Elathur Chettipalayam, had provided mobile phones to the prisoners.

Following this, Coimbatore Central Prison Superintendent M. Urmila issued a suspension order for Saravanakumar on Saturday.

