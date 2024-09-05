GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prison staff dismissed from service in Salem

Published - September 05, 2024 06:55 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A prison staff was dismissed from service in Salem on Wednesday.

Palanimuthu (27), a resident of Yethapur, was junior assistant at the Salem Central Prison. In April this year, the Yethapur registered a case against Palanimuthu for involvement in a clash. Following this, he was placed under suspension.

The Prison Department conducted a departmental inquiry and based on the inquiry report, Salem Central Prison Superintendent (in-charge) G. Vinoth dismissed Palanimuthu from service on Wednesday.

