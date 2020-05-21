Coimbatore

Prison inmates stitch 2.5 lakh masks during lockdown

Though they remain behind the bars, inmates of the Coimbatore Central Prison were also part of the battle against COVID-19.

They stitched 2.5 lakh three-layered masks during the lockdown period. The prison authorities are currently having a stock of 1.8 lakh masks while the remaining pieces were sold.

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, all the prisoners and prison staff are now using mask.

The prison ventured into mask making as there was a shortage for the essential commodity when the region had early cases of COVID-19.

Mask making started in March and the production was stopped when inmates made 2.5 lakh pieces with the available raw materials.

G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of police, Prisons, (Coimbatore range), said that around 40 inmates, who were given training, were involved in the making of masks. After stitching, the masks were autoclaved to sterilise them.

He said that further production of mask would resume only when the existing stock of 1.8 lakh gets sold.

The masks, each priced at ₹ 10, were sold to various Government departments and other buyers.

