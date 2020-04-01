Prison inmates make masks to meet demand

In order to meet the growing demand for masks, one of the protective wears that helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Tamil Nadu Prison Department has started making them in large number through inmates.

Coimbatore Central Prison authorities said that its inmates were making 5,000 pieces of the essential commodity per day.

The masks are supplied to the police and health departments, they said.

G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of police, Prisons, (Coimbatore range), said that they already supplied 10,000 masks for the police in Erode district. “These are triple layered mask made of nonwoven fabric. The masks are sterilized after making. We have raw materials to make 2.5 lakh masks,” he said.

Around 40 inmates of the prison trained in tailoring are engaged in making masks.

They were already working in the stitching centre at the prison.

R. Krishnaraj, Superintendent of Coimbatore Central Prison, said that the mask was priced at ₹10 per piece. The mask was, however, not being sold at the prison bazaar on Dr. Nanjappa Roiad where products made by prisoners are sold.