Coimbatore

Prison inmate protests demanding treatment at Salem GH

An accused in a murder case remanded in Salem prison protested at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital demanding treatment. Ganapathy (34) was arrested by the Sankari police in 2019 and is reportedly suffering from urinary ailments.

The accused said he was supposed to undergo surgery at the Salem GH this month, but doctors had postponed the procedure due to COVID-19. The inmate asked for immediate medical attention. However, prison officials said the inmate refused to undergo surgery when a date was fixed six months ago. They said treatment would be arranged.

