Prison inmate dies of illness in Coimbatore

January 28, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

A 70-year-old inmate in Coimbatore Central Prison died in the early hours of Saturday after a prolonged illness.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as K. Palanisamy of Veppankadu near Sangagiri in Salem District. He was arrested on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the All Women Police Station in Thiruchengode in Namakkal District. After the trial, the court convicted him to undergo life imprisonment, and he was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.

The police said he was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on January 9. He was also suffering from diabetes.

Woman held for setting auto on fire

The police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old woman on the charges of setting fire to an auto near Seeranaickenpalayam.

According to the police, P. Senthil Kumar, an auto driver, borrowed ₹ 25,000 as a loan from A. Anthoniyammal from the same area. Though, he returned ₹ 15,000 to her in two instalments, a dispute broke out between the pending ₹ 10,000.

On Friday, when Senthil Kumar parked his auto near his house, Anthoniyammal allegedly set fire to the vehicle. Based on his complaint, the R.S. Puram police arrested Anthoniyammal and remanded her in judicial custody.