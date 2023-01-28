ADVERTISEMENT

Prison inmate dies of illness in Coimbatore

January 28, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old inmate in Coimbatore Central Prison died in the early hours of Saturday after a prolonged illness.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as K. Palanisamy of Veppankadu near Sangagiri in Salem District. He was arrested on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the All Women Police Station in Thiruchengode in Namakkal District. After the trial, the court convicted him to undergo life imprisonment, and he was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.

The police said he was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on January 9. He was also suffering from diabetes.

Woman held for setting auto on fire

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old woman on the charges of setting fire to an auto near Seeranaickenpalayam.

According to the police, P. Senthil Kumar, an auto driver, borrowed ₹ 25,000 as a loan from A. Anthoniyammal from the same area. Though, he returned ₹ 15,000 to her in two instalments, a dispute broke out between the pending ₹ 10,000.

On Friday, when Senthil Kumar parked his auto near his house, Anthoniyammal allegedly set fire to the vehicle. Based on his complaint, the R.S. Puram police arrested Anthoniyammal and remanded her in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US