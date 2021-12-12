Prison inmate bags third prize in national level drawing competition

An inmate of the Coimbatore Central Prison has bagged third prize in a drawing competition that was held for prisoners across the country.

The prison authorities said P. Prabhu (42), a native of Karur who is undergoing life imprisonment, won the prize in the national-level drawing competition organised by Tinka Tinka India, an organisation involved in the reformation and welfare of prisoners.

According to the prison administration, the organisation conducted the competition in three categories - painting, special talent, and awards for jail administrators - in November this year.

Prabhu’s drawing based on the theme ‘telephone in prisons’ won the third prize. Inmates from various prisons in Tamil Nadu had submitted entries for the drawing competition.

The jail authorities said an online award ceremony was held on December 9 which had Arvind Kumar, Director General, Jail, Madhya Pradesh, as chief guest. The prize won by Prabhu was expected to reach Coimbatore Central Prison soon.

G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons (Coimbatore range); M. Urmila, Superintendent of Coimbatore Central Prison; and M. Satheesh Kumar, Additional Superintendent of the prison, congratulated Prabhu for his achievement.

A few inmates of the central prison had voluntarily beautified the walls of inside the jail compound with paintings earlier this year.