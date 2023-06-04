Prison cook arrested for possessing ganja in Salem

June 04, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Salem

A cook attached to the Salem Central Prison was arrested on Sunday for possessing ganja.

S. Dhanapal (39), a resident of Chittoor near Edappadi in Salem district, is a cook at Salem Central Prison. On Sunday, around 4 a.m., when he came to the prison for work, a special team from Coimbatore Central Prison checked Dhanapal and found 150 grams of ganja in his innerwear. Immediately, he was taken to Hasthampatti police station, and a complaint was lodged on behalf of Salem Central Prison. The Hasthampatti police registered a case and arrested Dhanapal.

The Salem Central Prison officials said department-level action would soon be taken against him after an inquiry.

