HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prison cook arrested for possessing ganja in Salem

June 04, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A cook attached to the Salem Central Prison was arrested on Sunday for possessing ganja.

S. Dhanapal (39), a resident of Chittoor near Edappadi in Salem district, is a cook at Salem Central Prison. On Sunday, around 4 a.m., when he came to the prison for work, a special team from Coimbatore Central Prison checked Dhanapal and found 150 grams of ganja in his innerwear. Immediately, he was taken to Hasthampatti police station, and a complaint was lodged on behalf of Salem Central Prison. The Hasthampatti police registered a case and arrested Dhanapal.

The Salem Central Prison officials said department-level action would soon be taken against him after an inquiry.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.