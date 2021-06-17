Priority for preventing COVID-19 deaths: Collector

For the first few weeks, priority will be given for preventing COVID-19 deaths and reducing daily caseload, said Shreya P. Singh, newly appointed Collector of Namakkal, who assumed charge on Thursday.

Ms. Singh told presspersons that Namakkal is one among the 11 districts where restrictions are still in place and priority for first two-three weeks will be given to reduce COVID-19 deaths and daily cases to nil.

She added that the Chief Minister has advised them on seven principles and priority among them was to ensure all facilities to all.

She added that all should work safely, wear masks, maintain physical distancing and prevent future waves. Ms. Singh said that COVID-19 had still not been eradicated. Hence, public should remain safe for next two weeks and if all restrictions announced by the government are followed, the district would be able to achieve zero cases, zero deaths in two weeks, she said and appealed to the public to extend cooperation.

Ms. Singh later visited the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital and assessed the COVID-19 treatment facilities.