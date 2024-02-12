Prioritise study of subjects as per mark allotment, TNPSC Group IV aspirants in Coimbatore told

February 12, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre, Coimbatore, started off its free coaching for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV exams for a little over 100 participants at its office on Monday.

Officials and mentors, and candidates who had cleared the exam in recent years oriented the participants, mostly women, on preparation through prioritising Tamil and Mathematics in the order of mark allotment, time management, and taking frequent tests for attaining success.

While guiding candidates to undertake daily preparation at the District Employment Office by optimising utility of the library with a collection of over 5,000 books, the Regional Joint Director of Employment, Coimbatore, A. Jothimani, also advised them to derive utility of the department’s Virtual Learning Portal: tamilnaducareerservices.tn.gov.in, for sourcing content on all competitive exams, syllabus, question papers, mock test, and books for the TNPSC exams, as well as UPSC civil service exam, current affairs, general knowledge, and Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) exam. Coaching classes are also being conducted in 10 universities and affiliated arts and science colleges for students studying in the final year to enable them take up these competitive examinations, she said.

The Deputy Director of Employment and Training, Coimbatore, M. Karunakaran; Mentor of Study Circle, Coimbatore, J. Vanangamudi; and retired Sergeant of Indian Air Force K. Ganesh of Dr. Ambedkar Educational Employment Centre, explained to the candidates how developing confidence at the outset would stand them in good stead to clear the competitive exam.

As per the TNPSC notification, candidates with minimum SSLC qualification can register online till February 28 for the exam slated for June 9, 2024, to fill 6,244 vacancies in various departments. The largest number of 2,442 posts are for Junior Assistant (Non-Security), followed by 1653 posts for Typist (Tamil Nadu Ministerial / Judicial Ministerial/ Secrtariat/ Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, 526 for Forest Watcher (Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service), and 441 for Steno-Typist (Grade - III).

The Department of Employment and Training has been offering free coaching classes for various examinations like TNPSC (Group I, Group II, Group IV, Group VIIB/ VIII), Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (PC and SI), Teacher Eligibility Test, Staff Selection Commission, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection recruitment, and Railway Recruitment Board.

Over the last year, eight candidates who had undergone training at the District Employment Office, Coimbatore, had succeeded in clearing Group II exam, and five candidates who undertook the training for TNRUSB recruitment for Sub-Inspectors have received their postings.