Printers in Coimbatore to hike charges by 25 per cent

The executive committee meeting of the Coimbatore Master Printers Association held recently has resolved to hike the printing charges by 25% owing to spiralling price of paper and other input materials.

The meeting expressed concern over the price rise and pointed out that the price of paper has gone up three times in the last one month alone. Ordinary paper price per tonne has gone up from ₹2,500 to ₹4,500 and art paper and art board prices have gone up by ₹5,000 to ₹10,000. At the same time, scarcity prevails in terms of availability of art paper and board.

The meeting also resolved to request its members to fix charges depending on the weekly fluctuation in prices of paper. It also resolved to request the Union Government to roll back the GST, which was 12% and now fixed at 18%. It also urged the Union Government to intervene in price fixation by paper mills and to ban the export of paper.

The meeting also resolved to organise demonstrations in front of paper mills and to observe token strike at the printing units.