Printers distributed to 480 government schools in Erode district

April 07, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - ERODE

To prevent question paper leak, printers were distributed to 480 government schools in Erode district so that printouts of question paper are taken and distributed to students for exams.

On Thursday, the system was implemented in the schools for the model exams being held for Classes VI to IX across the district. Except for a few schools where there was delay in taking printouts, question papers were downloaded and distributed on time to students.

Under the new system, the School Education Department uploads the question paper in its website that can be downloaded only by the headmaster or headmistress of the school by giving the password. On a pilot basis, the project is implemented in nine districts in the State, including Erode.

Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, printers were distributed to the schools in the district and teachers were trained in handling the printer. While schools with over 500 students were given a large size printer, schools with less than 500 students were given medium-size printers. All the schools were asked to study the pros and cons of the new system and report to their senior officials.