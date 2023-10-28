HamberMenu
Principal secretary P.Chandramohan inspects building works in Dharmapuri

October 28, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - DHARMAPURI:

P.V. Srividya

Principal Secretary(Public Works) Dr.P.Chandramohan inspected the building works under implementation here in the district in the presence of Collector K.Shanthi.

The building works towards additional collector’s office and an emergency ward in Dharmapuri Government medical college hospital campus is underway here.

According to the administration, the announcement for an additional collector’s office was made in January 2022. The project is currently being implemented at a cost of Rs.36.62 crore. The additional collector’s building will be a 5-storied building with the Collector’s conference room; office of the District Revenue Officer; Information and Publicity department offices; offices for trainee collector, district town development officer, Tamil Development officer, District rural development agency project officer among others.

The building will be spread over 4.25 acres with a built-up area of 1.21 lakh sq.ft. Similarly, a new emergency ward building under construction at the government medical college hospital campus was also inspected by the Princicipal Secretary. 

