Principal Secretary inspects works in Krishnagiri

November 22, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI 

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary and District Monitoring Officer Beela Rajesh inspecting the breakfast served at the Urdu Medium School in Hosur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Principal Secretary and District Monitoring Officer Beela Rajesh on Wednesday inspected the implementation of various schemes and development works under way in Krishnagiri.

Ms. Rajesh inspected the breakfast scheme at the government primary school in Begepalli, and Hosur Corporation Urdu and English medium primary schools along with Collector K.M. Sarayu and Corporation Commissioner D. Sneha.

Interacting with girl students of Urdu Aided School, Ms. Rajesh introduced the District Collector and the Corporation Commissioner and asked how many of them wanted to become IAS officers.

She also inspected the development of Ramanayakkan lake under the Smart Cities project undertaken at a cost of ₹23.42 crore. The lake development works entail building of embankment, desilting, sewage channel, building of circumference wall, roof for the walkers path, and sapling plantation for up to 840 metres on the abutting road fringing the lake. The Principal Secretary inspected the works of laying pavement for parking, roof for the walkers path and ascertained the status of the works from the  Corporation Commissioner.

