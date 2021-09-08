Coimbatore

Principal of private school tests positive

The principal of a private higher secondary school in Annur, Coimbatore district tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Health Department.

Sources said that she was around 50 years old and had not come to the school since Monday after experiencing symptoms. With her RT-PCR test result returning as positive on Tuesday, she self-isolated at her residence. Following this, the private school voluntarily called off classes this week and physical classes are expected to resume on Monday, according to the sources.

So far, eight school students in Coimbatore district have been confirmed to have tested positive since the schools reopened for Classes IX to XII on September 1.


