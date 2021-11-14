Principal of Coimbatore private school held in girl student’s death, says Minister

Coimbatore

14 November 2021 11:20 IST

The principal has been accused of not taking action on the student’s complaint about a teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted her

The Coimbatore City Police secured the principal of a private school late on Saturday, after a 17-year-old girl student was found dead in her house on Thursday, allegedly after she was sexually assaulted by one of her teachers. The principal has been accused of not taking action on the girl’s complaint against the teacher.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the police acted swiftly in the case and secured the principal, Meera Jackson, late on Saturday night.

Earlier, the teacher, who was accused of sexually assaulting the girl, was arrested within 24 hours, he said.

The police are questioning the principal, said Mr. Poyyamozhi who visited the parents of the girl along with Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji on Sunday morning.

While teacher Mithun Chakravarthy was arrested for alleged sexual assault on the class XII student, the principal was booked for not acting upon a complaint given by the student against the teacher.

Sources close to the family of the girl said the parents were ready to accept her body from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital after the Ministers said the principal was in the custody of the police.

Former Minister S.P. Velumani visited the parents of the girl, along with Coimbatore north MLA Amman K. Arjunan on Sunday. Mr. Velumani wanted the State government to give ₹1 crore as compensation to the family.

The police tightened security in front of the private school and R.S. Puram police station, where the principal was kept in custody.

(Those in distress or with suicidal tendencies can seek help and counselling by dialling Sneha’s24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)