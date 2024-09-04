Principal of a second school arrested two weeks after POCSO FIR in another ‘fake’ NCC camp assault

The principal of another private school has been arrested, two weeks after a second first information report was registered against Sivaraman – the main accused (now deceased) in the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl during a ‘fake’ NCC camp at a school. The second FIR is for sexually assaulting a student of another school at a similar fake camp earlier this year.

The principal was arrested for withholding information and not filing a complaint. On August 21, a 14-year-old girl had filed a complaint against Sivaraman, while he and 10 others had been under arrest for sexually assaulting the 12-year-old girl during a ‘fake’ NCC camp. Even as the details of the crime were unfolding, the teenager had filed the complaint, claiming that she had been sexually assaulted by Sivaraman in a similar ‘fake’ NCC camp in January this year.

Following Sivaraman’s death by suicide recently, two more persons – Sudhakar and Kamal – were arrested. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.)