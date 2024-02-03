Prime Minister to launch Lok Sabha poll campaign in Tiruppur on February 25

February 03, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Bharathiya Janata Party has started the preparatory work at Madappur village in Palladam taluk of Tiruppur district where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha election on February 25.

The event that would mark the culmination of the ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ padayatra of BJP State president K. Annamalai would be held on over 400 acres to accommodate 13 lakh people, party State general secretary A.P. Muruganandam told mediapersons on Saturday.

Besides the meeting venue, 600 acres in the vicinity would be utilised for parking vehicles transporting partymen and supporters from across the State.

The turnout registered for the ‘En Mann, En Makka’ yatra to listen to Mr. Annamalai implied that the BJP had become the main opposition party to the DMK in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Muruganandam said, adding that the meeting had been fixed on a Sunday for the convenience of people. The meeting would be held on a grand scale as an indicator of societal, political and economic changes that would follow, the BJP leader said.

