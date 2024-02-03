GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prime Minister to launch Lok Sabha poll campaign in Tiruppur on February 25

February 03, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Police and Revenue officials along with BJP functionaries, on Saturday, inspected the location in Madappur village in Palladam taluk of Tiruppur district where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign.

Police and Revenue officials along with BJP functionaries, on Saturday, inspected the location in Madappur village in Palladam taluk of Tiruppur district where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bharathiya Janata Party has started the preparatory work at Madappur village in Palladam taluk of Tiruppur district where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha election on February 25.

The event that would mark the culmination of the ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ padayatra of BJP State president K. Annamalai would be held on over 400 acres to accommodate 13 lakh people, party State general secretary A.P. Muruganandam told mediapersons on Saturday.

Besides the meeting venue, 600 acres in the vicinity would be utilised for parking vehicles transporting partymen and supporters from across the State.

The turnout registered for the ‘En Mann, En Makka’ yatra to listen to Mr. Annamalai implied that the BJP had become the main opposition party to the DMK in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Muruganandam said, adding that the meeting had been fixed on a Sunday for the convenience of people. The meeting would be held on a grand scale as an indicator of societal, political and economic changes that would follow, the BJP leader said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.