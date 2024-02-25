GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prime Minister opens 100-bed ESIC Hospital in Tiruppur

February 25, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
The ESIC Hospital in Tiruppur inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on Sunday.  

The ESIC Hospital in Tiruppur inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Tiruppur.

Two ESIC-insured women unveiled the plaque of the new hospital as the Prime Minister officially inaugurated the facility through video conferencing.

The foundation stone for the hospital was laid by Mr. Modi in 2019. The hospital will cater medical services and benefits to more than six lakh insured persons in and around Tiruppur and Erode district. The number of actual beneficiaries is expected to be more than 20,000 as dependents and family members of the insured persons will also be covered.

Till the inauguration of the new hospital, insured persons were visiting the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore for their medical requirements.

