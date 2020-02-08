Prime Minister lying about CAA, NPR: CPI(M)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accused the opposition parties on Thursday in Parliament saying that they were speaking lies on CAA and NPR, is actually lying about the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register, said G. Ramakrishnan, Politburo Member of Communist Party of India (Marxist), here on Friday.

“Yesterday (Thursday) when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in the Lok Sabha on the CAA and NPR, he said the opposition parties are lying. It is the Prime Minister who spoke lies,” he told presspersons.

In 2003, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister and Advani was the Home Minister, the Citizenship Act was amended and based on it rules were framed for NPR.

It was implemented only in 2010 for various reasons. It is not that the Congress or the UPA government introduced it and are objecting to it now.

Further, there is no relationship between the NPR and implementation of welfare schemes for the citizens.

The NPR rules were framed based on CAA. But, the Prime Minister tried to create an impression that implementation of the schemes will be affected if the NPR is not updated. The CPI (M) and the opposition parties are urging the citizens not to answer the questions when NPR is updated as if they do not give clear answers even for a few questions, they may be put in detention camps, he said.

K. Balakrishnan, State Secretary of the party, said actor Rajinikanth speaks for CAA now. Recently the IT cases against him were withdrawn. He has become the voice of the BJP, Mr. Modi and Amit Shah. Mr. Rajinikanth only says what the Prime Minister and Amit Shah say on the CAA. He does not speak anything new.

“Is he ready for a direct debate with us on the CAA?”, he asked.