Prime accused in psychotropic drug sales nabbed in Gujarat

March 07, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Namakkal

District police on Thursday nabbed the prime accused for selling psychotropic drugs on Thursday.

The police had on Tuesday night nabbed a 15-member gang allegedly involved in selling psychotropic drugs at Veppadai and seized 9,200 tablets from them. The investigation revealed that prime accused N. Rithik Chowdary, alias Dinesh Kumar (31), a native of Jalore district in Rajasthan, sent these tablets to the gang via courier from Gujarat.

Following the inputs, on Wednesday, a special police team went to Ahmedabad and searched for the accused by tracing his mobile phone tower signal on Wednesday. In the early hours of Thursday, the police arrested Dinesh Kumar and took him to Namakkal by Thursday evening. The police filed a case against him and remanded him to prison.

Police sources said that the accused had an Aadhaar card with an address in Erode district, but he was living in Gujarat and distributing the tablets to various parts of Tamil Nadu.

