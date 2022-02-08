Primary school teachers stage demonstration in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

08 February 2022 13:28 IST

The demand appointment of headmasters in four government schools

Dozens of members of the Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers Federation (TNPTF) staged a brief demonstration in Coimbatore on Tuesday demanding appointment of headmasters in four government primary schools in the district.

According to Coimbatore district secretary of TNPTF A. Thangabasu, two government primary schools in Karamadai block and one each in Thondamuthur and Perur blocks have been functioning without a headmaster for over four years.

“Without a headmaster, teaching work get affected in these schools. The teachers, who carry out the duties of headmasters, are overburdened,” he claimed.

Advertising

Advertising

Among these four schools, the school at IOB Colony in Thondamuthur does not have a headmaster as well as a secondary grade teacher, Mr. Thangabasu alleged. The demonstration was withdrawn following talks with Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha, he said.

Ms. Geetha said she would forward the proposal to the Directorate of Elementary Education to fill the vacancies at the earliest.