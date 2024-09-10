GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Primary school teachers in Coimbatore strike over key demands

Published - September 10, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Over 250 government elementary school teachers participated in a one-day token strike called by the Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisations-Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC) in Coimbatore on September 10, 2024 (Tuesday), urging the State Government to address their 31-point charter of demands, including salary hike, regularisation of School Management Committee meetings, and improved classroom infrastructure.

Representatives from the Teachers’ Joint Action Council met the Director of School Education on September 6 to discuss these issues. Although the State Government had acknowledged some of their 12 priority demands, no official action has been taken.

P. Veerasamy, Coimbatore District Coordinator of TETO-JAC, expressed disappointment over the lack of a government order for the accepted demands, noting that this issue has been ongoing for over a year. He said, “We have not received any government order for the accepted demands, which is why we felt compelled to protest now. We expect the State Government to address these issues before our planned three-day protest, which will involve laying siege to St. George Fort in Chennai from September 29 to October 1.”

