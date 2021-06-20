Priests get COVID-19 relief package

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Sunday distributed COVID-19 relief package to temple priests and wedding assistance to women at a function held at the Collectorate on Sunday.

A release from the district administration said, the Minister gave ₹ 4,000 and a bag containing 10 kg rice and 15 essential commodities to 423 priests from 353 temples that come under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. The bag contained sugar, wheat, tea, toor dal, urad dal, chilli powder and a few other items. And, the cost the State had incurred for distributing the relief package was ₹ 16.92 lakh.

The Minister also gave eight gram gold and ₹ 25,000 for women who had completed Class X or Plus Two and eight gram gold and ₹ 50,000 for women who had completed degree or diploma to each of 206 women in the district at ₹ 1.27 crore, the release said.

The Minister said former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had introduced the aforementioned scheme in 1989-90 with an aim to encourage girls to take up higher education.

Collector G.S. Sameeran was present at the function.