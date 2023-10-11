ADVERTISEMENT

Priest held for marrying, sexually assaulting minor girl in Erode

October 11, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - ERODE

Police rescued the teenage victim and arrested the priest after a complaint was filed by the girl’s family

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old priest was arrested for marrying a minor girl, and sexually assaulting her, in Gobichettipalayam in Erode, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

D. Sakthi Boopathi, a temple priest, had been performing poojas at the house of a 16-year-old girl for the past six months. On October 6, he lured the teenager and took her to Madurai, where he married her. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Gobichettipalayam who registered a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The police rescued the girl and arrested Sakthi Boopathi. He was produced at a court in Erode and lodged in prison.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US