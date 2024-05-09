ADVERTISEMENT

Pride Parade to be held in Coimbatore seeking 2% horizontal reservation in government jobs and educational institutions

Published - May 09, 2024 06:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Kovai Vanavil Kootamaipu, an NGO for the LGBTQIA+ community, have said that the upcoming Pride Parade in June will focus on demanding 2% horizontal reservation for trans persons in government jobs and educational institutions, alongside advocating for the establishment of gender-neutral toilets in public spaces.

“Installing gender-neutral toilets in public spaces isn’t just about convenience; it’s about ensuring dignity and safety for all individuals, regardless of gender identity.”, said Rahmathulla, a trans-man who participated in the press meet. “We welcome the Tamil Nadu Government’s decision to include transmen in the transgender welfare board, but we advocate for their equitable representation across all levels and facets of public policy,” he added, pointing out the preference given to transwomen in previous years.

The NGO urged the government for establishing shelter homes to protect LGBTQIA+ individuals during crisis situations. The members sought LGBTQIA+ Inclusive sex education classes and necessary support services to queer students studying in educational institutions.

Prior to the Pride Parade in June, the NGO will organise a cycle rally to raise awareness on LGBTIQA+ community rights on May 19 in Race Course.

